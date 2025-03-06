https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168017SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up angle of a chocolate-drizzled cake topped with cookies, styled on a rustic wooden table, perfect for a dessert video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare