https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168106SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of vibrant green leaves with water droplets, captured from a side angle, showcasing nature's freshness and detail.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare