https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168151SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a scarecrow in a wheat field at sunset, surrounded by flying birds, creating a cinematic, moody video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 55.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 27.37 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.44 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare