https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168217SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle view of stacked, weathered shipping containers, creating an industrial, gritty atmosphere, ideal for a documentary-style video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.87 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.91 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.66 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare