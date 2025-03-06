https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168221SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A husky stands in snowy landscape, framed by tall trees. Captured from a low angle, the video evokes a sense of wilderness and adventure.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 28.34 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.96 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.15 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare