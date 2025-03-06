https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168222SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a vibrant city skyline at dusk, with illuminated skyscrapers reflecting on the water, under a deep blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare