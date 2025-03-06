https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168260SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Sleek smartwatch with a metallic band, captured from a low-angle. The digital display shows fitness data, resembling a futuristic video interface.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.76 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.69 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare