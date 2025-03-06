https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168267SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Sleek smartwatch on a reflective surface, captured from a low-angle. Minimalist style emphasizes modern design, ideal for a tech product video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 372.09 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare