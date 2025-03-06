https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168289SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a sea lion basking on rocky shore under a partly cloudy sky, highlighting its sleek silhouette and natural habitat.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 81.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 49.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare