https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168303SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a serene beach with gentle waves under a vibrant blue sky, ideal for a calming video backdrop or travel content.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare