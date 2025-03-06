https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168340SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a fluffy puppy on a grassy field dotted with dandelions, highlighting a playful and serene outdoor scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 69.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare