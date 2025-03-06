https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168499SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Futuristic buses under neon-lit ceiling, captured from a low angle. Sleek, modern design suggests a sci-fi video game setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.55 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.32 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.87 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare