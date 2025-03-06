https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17168502SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic cityscape at dusk with neon lights, captured from a high-angle view, resembling a sci-fi video game environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 40.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare