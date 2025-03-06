rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169713
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

A cozy living room with colorful cushions and plants, captured from a straight-on angle, ideal for a home decor video backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.27 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.79 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.95 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.77 MB

View personal and business license