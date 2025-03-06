https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169724SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Modern reception area with natural light, minimalist design, and wooden accents. Wide-angle shot, ideal for a corporate video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare