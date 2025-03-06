https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169748SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up shot highlighting a woman's radiant skin with freckles and glossy makeup. The angle emphasizes texture, ideal for a beauty video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.71 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.65 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare