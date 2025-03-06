https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169764SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Sunlit flowers and leaves in a forest, captured from a low angle. The dreamy, cinematic style evokes a serene, nature-focused video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.93 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare