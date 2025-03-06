rawpixel
The Last of the Hapsburgs. Vintage black and white footage of Ex-King Charles of Austria. Charles I of Austria, the last Habsburg Emperor and his Consort, Zita of Bourbon-Parma in public. Austria - 1921.

Original public domain video from British Pathé

