rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169790
Save
Video Info
0:44
24 FPS
H.264

Advance of Kansas Volunteers at Caloocan. Vintage black and white footage of a reenactment of a battle in the Philippine-American War. New Jersey, United States - 1899.

Original public domain video from Library of Congress

More
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
  • Original
    1440 x 1080 px | MOV | 140.57 MB

View CC0 License