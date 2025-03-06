rawpixel
Rally for Castro. One million roar 'Si' to Cuban executions, Fidel Castro. Vintage footage of a great crowd outside Presidential Palace approved the executions of Fulgencio Batista, the former president of Cuba. Havana, Cuba - January 22, 1959.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

