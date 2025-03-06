https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169826SaveSaveVideo Info0:1330 FPSH.264The Plumas National Forest burned piles around the mountain community of La Porte video, California, and near Little Grass Valley Reservoir in Plumas County on December 5-6, 2023.Original public domain video from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoVideoOriginal 1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 61.99 MBView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare