https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169856SaveSaveVideo Info21:2729.97 FPSH.264The battle for the beaches. The U.S. Navy black and white film of the training and struggling to obtain beaches in the Pacific and European Areas. Combat scenes of WWII. September 26, 1947.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 1.28 GBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare