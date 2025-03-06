https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169888SaveSaveVideo Info30:1329.97 FPSH.264Story of Thomas Alva Edison. Vintage video of his inventions of the incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, and the motion picture camera, as well as improving the telegraph and telephone. New Jersey, United States - 1922.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 1.57 GBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare