rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169888
Save
Video Info
30:13
29.97 FPS
H.264

Story of Thomas Alva Edison. Vintage video of his inventions of the incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, and the motion picture camera, as well as improving the telegraph and telephone. New Jersey, United States - 1922.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 1.57 GB

View CC0 License