rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169890
Save
Video Info
1:14
29.97 FPS
H.264

Soldiers Stage Girlie Show. Video of modern doughboys doff their uniform, dressing as women for the Broadway stage show, Swing Fever. Fort Slocum, New York - February 4, 1942.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 45.23 MB

View CC0 License