Mediterranean Cruise - Spain, Gibraltar, Madeira Aka Shooting The Sun. Vintage footage of a cruise ship, the Montcalm of the Canadian Pacific from Liverpool to the Mediterranean stopping off at Gibraltar, Spain, and Madeira - 1934. Original public domain video from British Pathé