https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17169922SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSProRes 444Boy reading a book animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 750.87 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.64 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.17 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.65 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 847.67 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare