https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170054SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSProRes 444Businessman 3d character animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 560.34 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.25 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.16 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.33 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 971.26 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare