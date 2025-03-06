https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170184SaveSaveVideo Info2:5129.97 FPSH.264Peace March. Footage of the thousands oppose the Vietnam War. Antiwar demonstrators protest in Central Park, march to UN building, included students and hippies, priests and nuns, burn draft cards. New York, United States - April 18, 1967.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 137.85 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare