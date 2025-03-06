rawpixel
Oh sir, you're going down, excerpt from the Pathé pictorial film, Round The World - No 1. Vintage black and white footage of the sleighs go down to the shops at Madeira. Portugal - 1933.

Original public domain video from British Pathé

