rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170228
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

Prescribed Fire. Video of firefighters digging hand line encircling downed trees deemed important habitat areas by the Forest's biologist for the sensitive Southern rubber boa.

Original public domain video from Flickr

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov Works
  • Original
    1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 61.95 MB

View license