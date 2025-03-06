https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170400SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a serene estate surrounded by lush trees, showcasing a classic architectural style from a high-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare