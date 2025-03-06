https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170401SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a grand estate surrounded by lush greenery and a tranquil pond, showcasing elegance and serenity from a high angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare