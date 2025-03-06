https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170406SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures vibrant coastal town with colorful buildings, sandy beach, and lush hills, showcasing a lively, picturesque scene from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.96 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare