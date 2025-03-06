https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170442SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up video of a green leaf with a water droplet, captured from a side angle, highlighting texture and freshness in a natural style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare