https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170521SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video captures a sailboat gliding on shimmering waters, shot from a low angle, emphasizing the vastness of the sea and sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare