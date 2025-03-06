https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170528SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of coarse salt on a wooden surface, emphasizing texture and detail, suitable for a cooking video or culinary content.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare