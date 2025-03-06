https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170555SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a creamy dessert in a glass dish on a rustic wooden table, styled for a culinary video with a focus on texture and elegance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.19 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.7 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare