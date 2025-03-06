https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170604SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Underwater video captures a sea turtle swimming near vibrant coral. Shot from a side angle, showcasing marine life in a serene, natural setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.41 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.43 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.17 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare