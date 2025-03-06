https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170632SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a rhino grazing in a field, highlighting its textured skin. Ideal for wildlife video content showcasing nature's majesty. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.27 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.77 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.58 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare