https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170659SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video of a potted sage plant on a rustic wooden table, captured from a side angle, highlighting its lush green leaves in natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare