https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170668SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Modern living room with a blue velvet sofa, abstract art, and large windows. Low-angle shot captures cozy ambiance, ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 25.72 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.74 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.79 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare