https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170672SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Sunlit modern living room with leather sofa, glass table, and floral decor. Low-angle shot capturing warm ambiance, ideal for a lifestyle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.61 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare