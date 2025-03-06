https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170675SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant living room with classic furniture, ornate rug, and large windows. Captured from a wide-angle, ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare