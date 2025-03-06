https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170744SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Street video at eye level, capturing rain-soaked pavement reflecting colorful city lights, creating a vibrant, urban night scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare