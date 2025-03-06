https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17170952SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A puffin in flight over a turbulent sea, captured in a dynamic close-up angle, conveying a sense of freedom and adventure, ideal for a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.78 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.52 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.11 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare