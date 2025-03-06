https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171032SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A Rottweiler sits on lush grass in a park, captured from a low-angle, highlighting its strong build. Ideal for a pet video showcasing strength and loyalty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 56.36 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 29.02 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.79 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare