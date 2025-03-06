https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171042SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A Rottweiler sits alert on grass, captured from a low-angle, showcasing its strength. The video style emphasizes natural light and vivid colors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare