https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171044SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Moody video still of a woman in profile, sitting on a bed by a window. Side angle captures soft light and introspective atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.64 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.37 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare