rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171048
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Moody video scene with a woman sitting in a dimly lit room. Shot from a straight-on angle, capturing a contemplative, introspective mood.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.84 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.35 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 789.81 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.19 MB

View personal and business license