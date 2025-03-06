https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17171199SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of an industrial oil refinery at dusk, showcasing illuminated tanks and pipelines, perfect for a corporate video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare